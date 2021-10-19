Espadas elige a Noel López, alcalde de Maracena, como secretario de Organización del PSOE andaluz

sevilla
Juan Espadas, secretario general del PSOE de Andalucía, ha elegido a Noel López Linares, alcalde de Maracena (Granada) desde el año 2007, para ocupar el cargo de secretario de Organización del PSOE de Andalucía, en el próximo congreso regional, según informó el partido en una nota de prensa.
López Linares tiene 43 años, es funcionario de carrera con estudios de Educación Social, es presidente del Consorcio Vega Sierra Elvira desde el año 2011 y es miembro de de la Federación Española de Municipios y Provincias. A nivel orgánico, es secretario de Organización de Juventudes Socialistas de la provincia de Granada, secretario de Política Municipal del PSOE de Granada y miembro del Comité Director del PSOE de Andalucía.
"Granada tendrá un papel muy importante en la próxima dirección del partido. Reivindico a Pepe Entrena, al secretario general de Granada. Él será uno de los ganadores del Congreso Regional junto con Gerardo Sánchez [diputado en el Parlamento de Andalucía]. Te pido que me prestes a uno de los tuyos para que sea mi próximo secretario de Organización, que no es otro que el alcalde de Maracena. Ya habéis ganado el congreso sin ir a Torremolinos", dijo Espadas este martes en Granada.
