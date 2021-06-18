Estás leyendo: Espadas toma sus primeras decisiones y remodela el grupo parlamentario del PSOE de Andalucía

Espadas toma sus primeras decisiones y remodela el grupo parlamentario del PSOE de Andalucía

Ángeles Férriz será la nueva portavoz del grupo y los diputados María Márquez, Gerardo Sánchez y Araceli Maese los portavoces adjuntos.

Ángeles Férriz, nueva portavoz parlamentaria del PSOE de Andalucía.
Ángeles Férriz, la nueva portavoz parlamentaria del PSOE de Andalucía. María José López / Europa Press

Juan Espadas, el candidato del PSOE de Andalucía a la presidencia de la Junta, ha comenzado a tomar decisiones después de ganar las primarias. Mantuvo con Susana Díaz, quien perdió las primarias y, de momento, permanece como secretaria general, "una primera reunión de trabajo en un clima de cordialidad y colaboración mutua", según informaron fuentes cercanas a Espadas, "como quedó manifestado por ambos la misma noche electoral".

En ella se abordaron cambios en el grupo parlamentario. El hoy portavoz, José Fiscal, dejará de serlo y le sustituirá la diputada por Jaén, Ángeles Férriz, cercana al secretario general del PSOE de Jaén, Paco Reyes, quien en esta etapa que se abre, si ya lo era, lo va a ser todavía más. 

Férriz contará como portavoces adjuntos con los diputados María Márquez, Gerardo Sánchez y Araceli Maese. De momento, la presidenta del grupo parlamentario seguirá siendo Susana Díaz, y el secretario del grupo, Rodrigo Sánchez Haro. "Espadas marca los tiempos y la toma de decisiones. El objetivo de hoy era plantear los cambios en la dirección del grupo que tiene una nueva configuración", afirmaron fuentes cercanas al líder socialista, al respecto de este asunto. 

El próximo lunes, la ejecutiva del partido aprobará estos nombramientos para que en el Pleno parlamentario de la próxima semana se visualicen los cambios. Según las fuentes, en el encuentro, Díaz "trasladó a Espadas su total disposición para llevar a cabo lo antes posible este proceso de transición, así como el resto de cambios en el grupo parlamentario por lo que en los próximos días continuarán avanzando en estas cuestiones".

Además de estos cambios en los referentes del partido, la nueva etapa que se abrió el 13 de junio se verá ya reflejada en un mitin este domingo en el que, junto a Espadas, estará el secretario de Organización, José Luis Ábalos

