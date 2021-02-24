Estás leyendo: Esperanza Aguirre anuncia una querella criminal contra Bárcenas

Esperanza Aguirre anuncia una querella criminal contra Bárcenas

La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid defiende que las acusaciones del extesorero del PP son falsas y que se han realizado en sede judicial sin pruebas.

Fotografía de archivo de la expresidenta madrileña Esperanza Aguirre. - EFE.

La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid Esperanza Aguirre anunció este miércoles una querella criminal contra el extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas, por las acusaciones vertidas contra ella en su declaración ante el juez que investiga la supuesta 'caja B' del PP.

"Tras las declaraciones efectuadas por Luis Bárcenas en la Audiencia Nacional, en las que ha afirmado, sin prueba documental alguna, que él y el tesorero del PP, Álvaro Lapuerta, recientemente fallecido, me entregaron un sobre con 60.000 euros, quiero manifestar lo siguiente", dice Esperanza Aguirre en un hilo de mensajes en su perfil, en Twitter.

"Estas afirmaciones son rotundamente falsas y se han realizado en sede judicial sin ninguna prueba que las respalde. Nunca, jamás, en ningún momento, recibí entrega de dinero alguna por parte del Sr. Bárcenas ni del Sr. Lapuerta", asegura Aguirre.

La expresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid reitera que "la acusación realizada es, por tanto, una rotunda mentira y sólo tiene su explicación en el ofrecimiento hecho por el señor Bárcenas, en su escrito a la fiscalía, con el evidente propósito de mejorar la situación penitenciaria de su esposa, en los mismos términos que ha sido beneficiada doña Isabel Jordán, condenada a mas de veinte años y hoy en libertad gracias a la actuación del mismo abogado que, desde hace sólo unas semanas, defiende al señor Bárcenas y a su esposa e impulsa esta estrategia procesal".

Anuncia, por todo ello, la interposición de "una querella criminal contra el señor Bárcenas por falso testimonio".

