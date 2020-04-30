Estás leyendo: Urkullu no logra convencer a la oposición sobre la viabilidad de convocar elecciones en julio

EUSKADI Urkullu no logra convencer a la oposición sobre la viabilidad de convocar elecciones en julio

El lehendakari ha mantenido un encuentro este jueves con los líderes de las distintas formaciones políticas vascas, ante quienes defendió la idea de fijar la convocatoria electoral antes de agosto. Su propuesta no ha despertado apoyos.

Urkullu coronavirus
El lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, en una imagen de archivo. EFE/JON RODRIGUEZ BILBAO

bilbao

El julio electoral que busca Iñigo Urkullu sigue, de momento, en el aire. El lehendakari defiende que la convocatoria de las frustradas elecciones autonómicas llegue con el verano, algo que la oposición en su conjunto considera, con matices, inviable o, al menos, difícil de prever a día de hoy. Así quedó constatado en el encuentro de la mesa de partidos que se celebró este jueves a instancias del lehendakari, quien a pesar de presentar un informe sanitario no logró convencer al resto de líderes políticos.

El lehendakari había adelantado sus intenciones en el pleno de la Diputación Permanente del pasado viernes, donde habló por primera vez de la posibilidad de convocar las elecciones autonómicas en julio. Afirmó, al igual que hoy, que podría tratarse de un mes con una baja incidencia de contagios por coronavirus, algo que podría cambiar con la llegada del otoño. Su portavoz, Josu Erkoreka, añadió a principios de esta semana una condicionante: si no se vota en julio, sostuvo, la cita podría retrasarse hasta 2021 o, incluso, hasta cuando se descubra una vacuna.

Las elecciones vascas estaban previstas para el 5 de abril, pero fueron suspendidas el 16 de marzo tras un acuerdo entre el Gobierno Vasco y los partidos con representación parlamentaria debido a la emergencia del coronavirus. Lo mismo ocurrió en Galicia, donde también tenían previsto celebrar los comicios el primer domingo de abril. 

Las fechas que maneja el lehendakari son el 5, 12 o 19 de julio. De momento, se trata únicamente de hipótesis: fuentes próximas al lehendakari señalaron a Público que sólo habría una declaración del lehendakari tras la reunión si había algo que comunicar. De momento no lo ha habido. 

Asimismo, fuentes del entorno de Urkullu señalaron a Cadena Ser Euskadi que aún restan tres semanas para poder convocar elecciones en julio, por lo que no dieron la batalla por perdida. 

