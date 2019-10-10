Público
Exhumación de Franco La providencia histórica del Supremo que autoriza al Gobierno a acceder a la Basílica del Valle

El Alto Tribunal autoriza al Ejecutivo a exhumar a Franco, recuerda al prior que todos están obligados a cumplir las sentencias y cierra la puerta abierta por un juez de Madrid que había suspendido la licencia de obras.

Basílica del Valle de los Caídos donde se ubica la tumba del dictador Francisco Franco | AFP

