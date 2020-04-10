Los fallecidos diarios por covid-19 registran su mayor descenso en casi tres semanas: 605 en las últimas 24 horas

madridActualizado:
Los fallecidos diarios por covid-19 en España registran su segunda jornada consecutiva en descenso: 605 en las últimas 24 horas. En total, hay 157.022 contagios y 15.843 fallecidos en todo el país.
La evolución del coronavirus encadena por tercer día consecutivo una bajada en el número de casos, que alcanzan los 157.022 tras sumar 4.576 nuevos contagios, y arroja la cifra más baja de nuevos fallecidos desde el pasado 24 de marzo, en concreto 605, lo que supone un total de 15.843.
Otras 3.603 personas se han recuperado de la covid-19, un 6,9% más, con lo que ya son 55.668, según los últimos datos facilitados por el Ministerio de Sanidad, que ya no ofrece el recuento total de pacientes ingresados en las UCI a la espera de que las comunidades notifiquen las cifras acumuladas de los mismos.
Desglose por Comunidades
La Comunidad de Madrid ha cuenta ya con 44.783 afectados y 5.972 muertos, seguida de Catalunya con 31.824 personas infectadas por el coronavirus y 3.231 fallecidas por esta causa. Asimismo, Andalucía tiene con 9.510 afectados y 691 muertos; Aragón con 3.831 infectados y 409 fallecidos; Asturias, registra 1.799 contagiados y 121 muertos; y Baleares, 1.488 afectados y 97 muertos.
Por su parte, Canarias ha contabilizado 1.858 pacientes y 94 fallecidos; Cantabria ya cuenta con 1.659 pacientes y 102 muertos; Castilla-La Mancha tiene 13.063 pacientes y 1.431 fallecidos; Castilla y León 11.102 infectados y 1.129 muertos; Ceuta 91 afectados y 4 fallecidos; y la Comunidad Valenciana, 8.331 infectados y 796 muertos.
Extremadura registra ya 2.332 infectados y 288 fallecidos; Galicia 6.946 pacientes y 243 muertos; Melilla 95 contagiados y 2 fallecidos; Murcia, 1.383 afectados y 90 muertos; Navarra, 3.748 afectados y 218 fallecidos; País Vasco tiene 10.103 pacientes afectados y 729 muertos por coronavirus; y La Rioja 3.076 contagiados y 196 fallecidos.
