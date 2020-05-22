Estás leyendo: Los médicos insisten en que Madrid no está preparada para pasar a la fase 1

Fases de la desescalada Los médicos insisten en que Madrid no está preparada para pasar a la fase 1

"Hay previsiones de mejoras, de nuevas contrataciones, de aumento de pruebas diagnósticas... pero a fecha de hoy estamos prácticamente sin cambios respecto a hace una semana", sostiene el presidente del Colegio de Médicos madrileño.

El presidente del Colegio de Médicos madrileño, Miguel Ángel Sánchez Chillón, en 'Más Vale Tarde'.

El presidente del Colegio de Médicos madrileño, Miguel Ángel Sánchez Chillón, ha mostrado una vez más su rechazo al cambio de fase, un paso que se efectuará el próximo lunes, después de que el Ministerio de Sanidad haya permitido que la Comunidad de Madrid avance hacia la fase 1.

"Sabemos que hay previsiones de mejoras, de nuevas contrataciones, de aumento de pruebas diagnósticas... pero a fecha de hoy estamos prácticamente sin cambios respecto a hace una semana", ha indicado Miguel Ángel Sánchez en Más Vale Tarde.

El Colegio de Médicos de Madrid, entre otros colectivos y sindicatos sanitarios, ha expresado en varias ocasiones sus discrepancias con respecto al Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, que ha solicitado el cambio de fase hasta en tres ocasiones, a pesar de no solucionar las deficiencias que detectó el Gobierno y que han denunciado los profesionales del sector.

De hecho, Miguel Ángel Sánchez Chillón no fue convocado a una reunión esta semana con instituciones sanitarias y el Gobierno regional, a la que sí acudieron los colegios de Enfermería y el de los farmacéuticos, después de que Chillón cuestionara la preparación de Madrid para cambiar de fase.

El presidente del Colegio de Médicos madrileño ha asegurado que desconoce las cifras de las supuestas contrataciones que la Comunidad de Madrid ha anunciado. "Sí nos consta que hay equipos de rastreadores que están siendo formados", si bien ha recordado que "sigue habiendo muchos centros de Atención Primaria cerrados". "Madrid aún no está es disposición de afrontar los protocolos de actuación", ha añadido.

"Si abrimos la Sanidad en una situación parecida al estándar, con la avalancha de pacientes que tiene que venir obligatoriamente, nos vamos a encontrar en una situación complicada", ha justificado Miguel Ángel Sánchez Chillón en el programa.

