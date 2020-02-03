Estás leyendo: El PP rechaza una coalición electoral con Cs en Galicia

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Feijóo El PP rechaza una coalición electoral con Cs en Galicia

El vicesecretario de Comunicación popular, Pablo Montesinos, ha indicado que su partido acepta la unión en Catalunya y Euskadi, pero no en Galicia, donde defiende que el "centro-derecha está unificado" con el liderazgo de Feijóo.

Montesinos defiende que el centro derecha ya está unificado en Galicia con Feijóo. / EP
Montesinos defiende que el centro derecha ya está unificado en Galicia con Feijóo. / EP

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

público / EP

El PP solo acepta parcialmente la coalición electoral con Ciudadanos ofrecida por Inés Arrimadas. Tras la proposición de la portavoz de la formación naranja, el vicesecretario de Comunicación popular, Pablo Montesinos, ha revelado el visto bueno de su partido a sumar fuerzas en Catalunya y Euskadi, pero también el rechazo hacer lo propio en Galicia.

Montesinos alega que "hoy el centro-derecha está unificado en torno al PP en Galicia y por eso Alberto Núñez Feijóo gana con mayoría absoluta". Con ello, los populares aceptan la coalición únicamente en los territorios en los que cosecharon peores resultados en las últimas elecciones generales. En Euskadi no lograron siquiera representación y en Catalunya fueron la quinta fuerza en número de votos consiguiendo solo dos escaños de los 48 en disputa, en contraste con los diez obtenidos en Galicia, donde fueron el partido más votado. 

En una entrevista en RNE, Montesinos ha señalado que "respetan mucho los tiempos de Ciudadanos", que está a las puertas de un congreso a mediados de febrero en el que se elegirá al nuevo líder del partido tras la marcha de Albert Rivera.

Montesinos aclara que el PP está abierto "al diálogo y a hablar con Ciudadanos"

En cualquier caso, ha señalado que su partido está dispuesto "al diálogo y a hablar con Cs" porque "gracias a esa mano tendida de Pablo Casado hoy hay gobiernos de centro-derecha" en autonomías como Andalucía o Madrid.

"Lo que haya que negociar y consensuar, lo haremos con mucha transparencia y también con mucha generosidad", ha afirmado el responsable de Comunicación del PP, para recordar que su partido estaba dispuesto a actuar con generosidad en las listas cuando ofreció el pasado verano concurrir en la plataforma España Suma.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú