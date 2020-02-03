madrid
El PP solo acepta parcialmente la coalición electoral con Ciudadanos ofrecida por Inés Arrimadas. Tras la proposición de la portavoz de la formación naranja, el vicesecretario de Comunicación popular, Pablo Montesinos, ha revelado el visto bueno de su partido a sumar fuerzas en Catalunya y Euskadi, pero también el rechazo hacer lo propio en Galicia.
Montesinos alega que "hoy el centro-derecha está unificado en torno al PP en Galicia y por eso Alberto Núñez Feijóo gana con mayoría absoluta". Con ello, los populares aceptan la coalición únicamente en los territorios en los que cosecharon peores resultados en las últimas elecciones generales. En Euskadi no lograron siquiera representación y en Catalunya fueron la quinta fuerza en número de votos consiguiendo solo dos escaños de los 48 en disputa, en contraste con los diez obtenidos en Galicia, donde fueron el partido más votado.
En una entrevista en RNE, Montesinos ha señalado que "respetan mucho los tiempos de Ciudadanos", que está a las puertas de un congreso a mediados de febrero en el que se elegirá al nuevo líder del partido tras la marcha de Albert Rivera.
Montesinos aclara que el PP está abierto "al diálogo y a hablar con Ciudadanos"
En cualquier caso, ha señalado que su partido está dispuesto "al diálogo y a hablar con Cs" porque "gracias a esa mano tendida de Pablo Casado hoy hay gobiernos de centro-derecha" en autonomías como Andalucía o Madrid.
"Lo que haya que negociar y consensuar, lo haremos con mucha transparencia y también con mucha generosidad", ha afirmado el responsable de Comunicación del PP, para recordar que su partido estaba dispuesto a actuar con generosidad en las listas cuando ofreció el pasado verano concurrir en la plataforma España Suma.
