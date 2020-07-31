Estás leyendo: La FEMP aplaza su Junta después de que Hacienda ofreciese 5.000 millones adicionales

Público
Público

Superávit ayuntamientos La FEMP aplaza su Junta después de que Hacienda ofreciese 5.000 millones adicionales

La Junta de Portavoces ha acordado posponer la Junta de Gobierno del organismo que representa a las corporaciones locales hasta el próximo lunes.

Sánchez convocará una conferencia de presidentes antes de que termine julio
La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero. (Fuente: La Moncloa)

Madrid

Actualizado:

EFE / PÚBLICO

La Federación de Municipios y Provincias (FEMP) ha aplazado al lunes ante la falta de apoyos la Junta extraordinaria que preveía votar este viernes la propuesta de Hacienda sobre el superávit de los ayuntamientos tras un nuevo documento del Gobierno que ofrece a los gobiernos locales 5.000 millones adicionales de los presupuestos del Estado.

La decisión de Hacienda se produce después de constatar el rechazo de los grupos, y pese a que la ministra del ramo, María Jesús Montero, negó el martes que su Ministerio estuviera dispuesto a hacer cambios de gran calado en sus posiciones. 

Fuentes de la negociación han informado a Efe de que la nueva propuesta mejora económicamente el último texto al dotar a los ayuntamientos de 5.000 millones de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado a fondo perdido, pero ese dinero sería sólo para los municipios que transfieran voluntariamente al Estado sus remanentes, y que este se compromete a devolver al 100%.

La decisión de aplazar la reunión extraordinaria la ha adoptado la Junta de portavoces tras constatar que la propuesta de Hacienda que permitía a los ayuntamientos movilizar sus remanentes, sólo contaba con el visto bueno de los socialistas y, por tanto, no podía salir adelante.

Como informó Público este jueves, el rechazo de la mayoría de grupos anticipaba el fracaso de esta votación: contaban únicamente con 12 votos a favor, del PSOE, del total de 25 miembros de la Junta de Gobierno.

Las negociaciones de última hora de los socialistas con IU-Podemos para conseguir su apoyo han fracasado y este grupo municipalista emitía anoche un comunicado en el que pedía la devolución al Gobierno del texto de Hacienda para una negociación "amplia y plural", en línea con el tradicional consenso con el que la FEMP ha sellado sus acuerdos.

Hacienda mantiene la propuesta de las remanentes

Aparte de ese fondo extra de 5.000 millones de las cuentas públicas, Hacienda mantiene la propuesta de las remanentes, es decir, que los ayuntamientos voluntariamente constituyan un préstamo a favor del Estado por el valor de sus ahorros y que devolvería en 10 años, a partir de 2022.

El nuevo documento, que a lo largo del día será entregado a las diferentes formaciones políticas con representación en la FEMP, mantiene la supresión de la regla de gasto en 2020, fondos para el transporte y la participación de los municipios en los fondos europeos, en otros asuntos.

Está por ver si recogerá un apartado de mejoras económicas para los municipios que no tienen remanentes, petición que ha suscrito IU-Podemos, pero también PdeCat, Cs y el PP.

Para el PP en la FEMP, la nueva propuesta puede ser incluso más "inaceptable" que la anterior por el "agravio" que generaría entre ayuntamientos con y sin remanentes.


Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público