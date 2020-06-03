madrid
La sesión de control al Gobierno de este miércoles en el Congreso vuelve a estar protagonizada por la polémica provocada en el Ministerio del Interior tras el cese del jefe de la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil en Madrid, Diego Pérez de los Cobos. El presidente del PP, Pablo Casado, ha improvisado por completo su pregunta parlamentaria en el Pleno para interpelar a Pedro Sánchez por esta cuestión.
Aunque la pregunta registrada versaba sobre el paro, Casado ha utilizado su intervención para responsabilizar directamente al líder del Ejecutivo por el cese del guardia civil y las relaciones de esta decisión con un informe judicial sobre las manifestaciones del 8 de marzo a las puertas de la emergencia del coronavirus.
"Han destituido a un coronel intachable de la Guardia Civil por negarse a incumplir la ley en sus pesquisas y averiguaciones al ocultar el riesgo de contagio en las manifestaciones del 8 de marzo. Su ministro es un escudo porque la instrucción la dio usted", ha asegurado Casado durante su intervención.
"Poco le importa al líder de la oposición hablar del empleo. Habla de respetar las instituciones y de la separación de poderes; respetar las instituciones es someterse al Reglamento y no utilizar el Congreso como un plató de televisión, que es lo que hace usted en el control al Gobierno", ha asegurado Sánchez, criticando la decisión de Casado de no atender a su pregunta registrada sobre el paro.
El líder del Ejecutivo ha contestado a la pregunta improvisada de Casado y ha vuelto a defender al ministro del Interior: "Con este Gobierno no hay 'policía patriótica' que se dedica a ocultar sus vergüenzas y sus corrupciones manchando el nombre de Policía y Guardia Civil. Ustedes atacan al ministro del Interior porque es el ministro del Interior el que colabora con la Justicia para acabar con la policía patriótica", ha insistido Sánchez.
((Habrá ampliación))
