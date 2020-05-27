La sesión de control de este miércoles en el Congreso tenía 15 preguntas de los grupos de la oposición a los miembros del Gobierno; ocho han sido para el ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, a cuenta del cese del jefe de la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil en Madrid, Diego Pérez de los Cobos. De los ocho parlamentarios que han interpelado al ministro, la gran mayoría han pedido, al menos en una ocasión, su dimisión, y prácticamente todas las intervenciones han estado cargadas de insultos y marcadas por un tono bronco y duro.

El ministro se ha estrenado con la diputada del PP Teresa Jiménez-Becerril que le ha preguntado a Marlaska si "piensa pactar con sus nuevos socios preferentes de Bildu la mejor estrategia para aislar políticamente y poner a disposición judicial a los responsables de los últimos episodios de violencia callejera en el País Vasco y Navarra", en referencia al acuerdo alcanzado con la formación vasca para derogar la reforma laboral.

"¿Qué valor tiene su palabra cuando dijo que nunca pactaría con Bildu? ¿Qué le deben ustedes a los voceros de ETA? Bildu humilla con su sola presencia a este Parlamento. Se ha convertido usted en un villano para los que defendemos la dignidad de la benemérita", ha asegurado Jiménez-Becerril durante su intervención, en la que ha apelado a la memoria de las víctimas de ETA, y concretamente a su hermano, asesinado por la banda.

"Yo no hago halago del pasado ni de ninguna situación personal, pero tenemos mucho en común. Su partido sabe a quién tiene que poner cuando hablamos del terrorismo, gente con la que me unen cuestiones de piel y sentimientos. Este ministro del Interior no olvida el terrorismo de ETA y los objetivos que quedan por conseguir. La sociedad lo que busca ahora es una respuesta" a las consecuencias de la pandemia, ha defendido.

((Habrá ampliación))