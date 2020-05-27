Estás leyendo: Iglesias, a García Egea: "¿Está usted llamando a la insubordinación de las fuerzas y cuerpos del Estado?"

El número dos del PP ha acusado al Ejecutivo de "manchar" el buen nombre de la Guardia Civil tras el cese de Pérez de los Cobos por parte del ministerio que dirige Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

El vicepresidente tercero del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, interviene en la sesión de control al Ejecutivo celebrada este miércoles en el Congreso. EFE/Emilio Naranjo POOL

Duro rifirrafe entre el secretario general del Partido Popular, Teodoro García Egea, y el vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias. El número dos del PP ha acusado al Ejecutivo de "manchar" el buen nombre de la Guardia Civil tras el cese del jefe de la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil en Madrid, Diego
Pérez de los Cobos por parte del ministerio que dirige Fernando Grande-Marlaska, lo que ha provocado que la oposición en bloque haya cambiado sus preguntas en la sesión de control al Gobierno

"Hace cien años el fundador de la Guardia Civil, el Duque de Armada, se negó a cumplir una orden injusta del General Narváez. Más de un siglo después el general Laurentino Ceña ha hecho lo mismo con su Gobierno, ha preferido irse que tomar una decisión injusta. Si Roldán no logró acabar con la Guardia Civil ustedes tampoco lo harán", le ha espetado el conservador.

A lo que el vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno le ha contestado, visiblemente enfadado. "¿Está usted llamando a la insubordinación de las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad del Estado?", le ha planteado Iglesias desde su escaño. "¿No se les cae la cara de vergüenza de reírse en un día de luto oficial? ¿Es consciente, en su enorme lucidez, de lo que está diciendo aquí? Sean prudentes, que nos estamos jugando la democracia".

"¿Qué tiene que pasar para que un ministro de su Gobierno dimita? ¿Qué más tiene que pasar? ¿Como tiene la poca vergüenza pedir dialogo acuerdo consensos para luego fulminar a todo el que le molesta?", le ha inquirido el número dos de Pablo Casado. Por su parte, el líder de Unidas Podemos le ha preguntado a García Egea si estaba "pidiendo a los miembros de las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado que incumplan las órdenes que consideren por iniciativa e incitación" del PP.

