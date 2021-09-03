Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo afirma que Juan Carlos I ocultaba sus comisiones en paraísos fiscales

La fortuna del rey emérito La Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo afirma que Juan Carlos I ocultaba sus comisiones en paraísos fiscales

Como ya adelantó 'Público' en su día, el rey emérito actuó durante muchos años como un mero comisionista internacional.

Juan Carlos I
Juan Carlos I en una imagen de archivo. EFE

Madrid

Como ya adelantó Público en su día, Juan Carlos I actuó durante muchos años como un mero comisionista internacional. Eso es lo que cree la Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo, que  sostiene que el rey emérito amasó su fortuna mediante el cobro de "comisiones y otras prestaciones de similar carácter en virtud de su intermediación en negocios empresariales internacionales", según una información adelantada por el diario El Mundo.

El diario de derechas ha accedido a la comisión rogatoria enviada por el teniente fiscal del Alto Tribunal, Juan Ignacio Campos, a las autoridades suizas. En el documento,el representante de la Fiscalía reconoce por primera vez que el rey emérito ha ocultado su fortuna en paraísos fiscales a lo largo de los últimos años 

El documento de la Fiscalía asegura que los fondos del emérito son de procedencia ilícita y por ello, sostiene que se pueden haber cometido cuatro delitos: blanqueo de capitales, contra la Hacienda pública, cohecho y tráfico de influencias.

