Fraga deja de ser 'hijo adoptivo' de Ferrol

Manuel Fraga Iribarne dejará de ser Hijo Adoptivo de la ciudad de Ferrol. Así lo ha aprobado el Pleno del Ayuntamiento, a propuesta del BNG, en una moción que insta al gobierno local a retirar el título honorífico que se le entregó en 1965 en plena dictadura franquista, en la que Fraga era Ministro de Información y Turismo.
La propuesta ha salido adelante gracias a los votos de Ferrol en Común, PSOE, BNG y de tres concejalas no adscritas. Cabe destacar que la única edil de Ciudadanos en el Consistorio decidió abstenerse y el Partido Popular votó en contra.
Antes de la votación de esta moción tomaron la palabra en el Pleno Manuel Monge y Nicanor Acosta, dos presos políticos de la dictadura franquista, en la que destacaron el papel de Fraga durante la dictadura: "Tuvo una trayectoria de más de 35 años de militancia franquista y fascista, tras afiliarse a la Falange en 1937".
Por su parte, el grupo municipal de Bloque en Ferrol señaló que la moción no respondía al papel desarrollado por Fraga durante la democracia sino a su papel en la dictadura, ya que el título honorífico se entregó en 1965.
El grupo municipal del Partido Popular, que votó en contra de la moción, argumentó que Fraga era "uno de los denominados como padres de la democracia" y que fue elegido hasta en cuatro ocasiones con mayoría absoluta como presidente de la Xunta de Galicia.
