La ministra Portavoz, María Jesús Montero, elevó el nivel de crítica contra el PP por su veto a renovar los órganos constitucionales que tienen su mandato caducado, y acusó directamente a Pablo Casado de mantener el bloqueo "para beneficiarse de las actuales mayorías que hay en estos órganos", dijo.

Montero incidió que es exigible que el PP cumpla con la Constitución y proceda a la renovación de órganos como el Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), el Defensor del Pueblo y ahora el Tribunal de Cuentas (cuyo mandato expira el próximo 23 de julio).

En la misma línea se pronunció el ministro de Justicia, Juan Carlos Campo, quien dijo que "la postura obstruccionista del PP no está a la altura de la democracia española". Campo, que ha estado negociando muchos meses la renovación del CGPJ sin éxito, lamentó la actitud del partido conservador y volvió a clamar por la necesidad de que haya un acuerdo.

Tanto el titular de Justicia como la ministra portavoz han avanzado que los conservadores ya le habrían trasladado al Gobierno que no van a facilitar la renovación del Tribunal de Cuentas, un órgano que, por lo tanto, entra en una fase de bloqueo con su mandato expirado, como ya ocurre con otras instituciones.

Montero y Campo han sido preguntados este martes por la decisión del Tribunal de Cuentas de exigir a los líderes políticos del procés (algunos indultados por el Gobierno la pasada semana) 5,4 millones por promocionar el 1 de octubre en el exterior a través del presunto desvío de fondos a las denominadas embajadas catalanas.

Aunque han manifestado que el Ejecutivo mantiene el "máximo respeto" a las decisiones e investigaciones de este órgano, han cargado contra el PP por anticipar que bloquearán su renovación cuando el mandato expire, en poco menos de un mes.

"El Gobierno no se pronuncia sobre las resoluciones del Tribunal de Cuentas, son resoluciones que pueden ser impugnadas en la vía judicial. El PP no puede sumar un órgano más a la no renovación. Casado ha transmitido esta semana que no quiere renovar el Tribunal de Cuentas, desde el reconocimiento de la no legitimidad a este Gobierno; le trasladamos al PP que esto no es voluntario, es obligado cumplir con el mandato constitucional", ha recordado la portavoz del Ejecutivo.

"Un bloqueo de las instituciones es una manera de hacer mucho daño a la democracia. Las instituciones se fortalecen cumpliendo su función", ha añadido el ministro de Justicia. Preguntada por si el Gobierno se plantea el registro de una iniciativa que cambie la forma de elegir a las mayorías de este órgano (como ya amagara con hacer respecto al Tribunal Constitucional, aunque la reforma se quedó finalmente en la nevera), Montero ha descartado esta posibilidad bajo el pretexto de dar una nueva "oportunidad" de rectificar a Casado y poder llegar a un acuerdo.