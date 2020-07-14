Estás leyendo: El Gobierno afirma que los resultados del 12-J "para nada afectan" a la coalición: "Estamos más fuertes que nunca"

La ministra portavoz, María Jesús Montero, afirma que esta cuestión no ha sido abordada en el Consejo de Ministros de este martes. Anuncia la puesta en marcha de la maquinaria para elaborar los Presupuestos Generales del Estado.

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa (d) y la ministra de Hacienda y portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero. - EFE

Alejandro lópez de miguel / manuel sánchez

El Gobierno afirma que los resultados electorales del PSOE y Unidas Podemos el 12-J "para nada afectan a la coalición", y de hecho sostiene que "está más unida que nunca".

La ministra portavoz, María Jesús Montero, ha defendido este martes que el Consejo de Ministros no ha abordado los resultados de las elecciones gallegas y vascas del domingo, especialmente malos para su socio de Gobierno.

En la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Ejecutivo, Montero ha incidido en que están "más fuertes que nunca", tras haber estado "juntos batallando contra el virus". La emergencia del coronavirus, apuntaba, ha conllevado un "paréntesis" en la ejecución del acuerdo de coalición, que ya han empezado a retomar.

Así, la ministra portavoz ha defendido que la valoración de los resultados corresponde a las Ejecutivas de ambos partidos -el PSOE ya la ha abordado, IU también, Podemos aún no-, y ha incidido en que el voto en unas elecciones autonómicas no es extrapolable al de unas elecciones generales. 

Acompañada por el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, Montero ha comparecido para anunciar la puesta en marcha de la maquinaria para elaborar los Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2021, así como la aprobación de un programa de créditos para las comunidades autónomas por valor de 100 millones de euros -adelantada por Público-, para reforzar proyectos sociales. 

