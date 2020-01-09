Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias no negociaron que en el Gobierno de coalición habría una cuarta vicepresidencia de Transición Ecológica. Fuentes de la dirección del partido ven con normalidad el anuncio, pero otras fuentes de Podemos sí que reconocen que ha generado cierto malestar y que, tras dos meses de negociaciones, lo lógico hubiera sido que esto también se pactara.
Según pudo saber Público, hasta este miércoles el partido morado no conocía que habría esta cuarta vicepresidencia. El conjunto de la formación se enteró por los medios de comunicación e Iglesias podría haberse enterado minutos antes del anuncio.
Lo que no se hizo en ningún caso fue negociarla. Esto para Podemos es importante porque hay quienes creen dentro de la formación que se debería haber pactado que se incluiría una vicepresidencia más en la estructura.
En la formación también creen que se ha anunciado con el objetivo de restar peso político a Iglesias ya que la ampliación de vicepresidencias quita importancia a cada uno por la división.
Según la Moncloa, Carmen Calvo será la vicepresidenta primera de Presidencia, Relaciones con las Cortes y asumirá las competencias en materia de Memoria Democrática. Pero el orden del resto de vicepresidencias aún no se ha confirmado. Sí se anunció oficialmente que Iglesias tendrá la vicepresidencia de Derechos Sociales, Nadia Calviño de Economía y Teresa Rivera de Transición Ecológica.
Fuentes de Unidas Podemos aseguran que Iglesias será vicepresidente segundo y que no se va a alterar este orden. Sin embargo, fuentes del PSOE no dan por cerrado este punto.
Pese al malestar, el partido morado no prevé dar ninguna reacción oficial ni aparición pública. Tras las tensiones generadas por las filtraciones de los ministros de Unidas Podemos y las competencias de Iglesias quieren calmar la situación para que el Gobierno de coalición empiece con mal pie.
