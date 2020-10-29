Estás leyendo: El Gobierno da luz verde a Ayuso para cerrar Madrid sólo los días de puente

El Ministerio de Sanidad asegura que hasta el próximo miércoles estarán vigentes las restricciones que adopten las comunidades autónomas de cara al puente de Todos los Santos.

El Gobierno da luz verde a la Comunidad de Madrid para cerrar la región sólo los días de puente. El Ministerio de Sanidad asegura que hasta el próximo miércoles estarán vigentes las restricciones que adopten las comunidades autónomas de cara al puente de Todos los Santos. 

El Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso envió su propuesta para el cierre perimetral de la autonomía únicamente durante los dos puentes de noviembre al Ejecutivo central. Fuentes del Gobierno regional confirmaron esta tarde haber recibido su visto bueno.

Ante este escenario, el departamento que dirige Salvador Illa ha informado de que el próximo miércoles el Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud (CISNS) se va a reunir para establecer los criterios de aplicación relativos a la eficacia de las medidas que adopten las comunidades autónomas como, por ejemplo, "la temporalidad de las medidas a siete días".

Desde el Ejecutivo que preside Isabel Díaz Ayuso han tildado de "victoria" que puedan realizar este cierre e inciden que les han apremiado a que publiquen la medida "cuanto antes". Así, los siete días que recoge el decreto se dividirán entre los puentes de Todos los Santos y La Almudena.

La dirigente madrileña ha defendido durante los últimos dos días este cierre únicamente dado que considera más oportunas las medidas "intermedias" y quirúrgicas.

