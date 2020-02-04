Estás leyendo: El Gobierno enfría las expectativas sobre el encuentro Sánchez-Torra: "No esperamos resultados a corto plazo"

El Gobierno enfría las expectativas sobre el encuentro Sánchez-Torra: "No esperamos resultados a corto plazo"

El presidente del Gobierno se reunirá con su homólogo catalán este jueves, en Barcelona. Moncloa no aporta muchos más datos del encuentro, al que sólo acudirán ambos presidentes. La ministra de Política Territorial, Carolina Darías, acompañará a Sánchez a Barcelona, pero no participará en la reunión

MADRID

El Gobierno enfría las expectativas a apenas 48 horas de la reunión del jefe del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, y su homólogo catalán, Quim Torra, este jueves.

La ministra portavoz, María Jesús Montero, ha repetido este martes que la reunión busca establecer "puntos de encuentro en el medio y corto plazo", normalizar relaciones institucionales y mostrar que la voluntad de diálogo del Ejecutivo es "firme". 

"No esperamos resultados a corto plazo"; "Este Gobierno no espera frutos en el corto plazo"

Esta voluntad, argumentaba Montero empleando distintas fórmulas, es "difícil que se traslade" en un "rendimiento a corto plazo". "No esperamos resultados a corto plazo"; "Este Gobierno no espera frutos en el corto plazo", incidía la portavoz, sino que persigue establecer los "raíles" que "permitan seguir buscando un punto de encuentro".

