El Gobierno enfría las expectativas sobre el encuentro Sánchez-Torra: "No esperamos resultados a corto plazo"

MADRID
El Gobierno enfría las expectativas a apenas 48 horas de la reunión del jefe del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, y su homólogo catalán, Quim Torra, este jueves.
La ministra portavoz, María Jesús Montero, ha repetido este martes que la reunión busca establecer "puntos de encuentro en el medio y corto plazo", normalizar relaciones institucionales y mostrar que la voluntad de diálogo del Ejecutivo es "firme".
"No esperamos resultados a corto plazo"; "Este Gobierno no espera frutos en el corto plazo"
Esta voluntad, argumentaba Montero empleando distintas fórmulas, es "difícil que se traslade" en un "rendimiento a corto plazo". "No esperamos resultados a corto plazo"; "Este Gobierno no espera frutos en el corto plazo", incidía la portavoz, sino que persigue establecer los "raíles" que "permitan seguir buscando un punto de encuentro".
(Habrá ampliación)
