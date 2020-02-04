madrid
La subida del salario mínimo interprofesional (SMI) hasta los 950 euros será una realidad en las próximas horas, con su publicación en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE).
El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado este martes el real decreto que establece el incremento de un 5,5% en el SMI, acordado con los agentes sociales. Entrará en vigor con efecto retroactivo, desde el 1 de enero de 2020, tal y como ha recordado la ministra portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo.
Este pacto, anunciado hace un par de semanas por la ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, es fruto de las conversaciones mantenidas por Díaz y por el vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, con la patronal y los sindicatos.
Por la tarde, a partir de las 15.00 horas, la actividad política se concentrará en el Congreso de los Diputados. El orden del día del primer pleno de la XIV legislatura contempla el debate de los reales decretos que sustancian las primeras reformas impulsadas por el Ejecutivo.
Son la subida del salario de los funcionarios en un 2%, el incremento de las pensiones al 0,9%, y un tercer real decreto para paralizar la subida de las pensiones al 0,25%, fijada por ley, necesario para ejecutar el incremento al 0,9%.
(Habrá ampliación)
