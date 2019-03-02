Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

El Gobierno oculta que Rosa Díez sí tuvo escolta policial

Asegura que ahora la exlíder de UPyD no cuenta con este servicio pero fuentes policiales han explicado que poco después de que 'Público' denunciara este privilegio, las autoridades le retiraron la protección.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Rosa Díez. EFE

Rosa Díez. EFE

El Ejecutivo esconde que la fundadora de UPyD, Rosa Díez, disfrutó de escolta a pesar de que no cumplía los requisitos para optar a este servicio. En una respuesta al senador de Compromís, Carles Mulet, el Gobierno asegura que la política “no cuenta con servicio de protección de las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado (FCSE)”.

A finales del pasado mes de octubre, Público desveló que Díez disponía de escoltas que suponían un coste de 10.000 euros mensuales. A raíz de esta información, el senador Mulet registró el 10 de noviembre una pregunta exigiendo la confirmación de esta noticia e interesándose sobre su coste.

Actualmente, la exresponsable de UPyD no cuenta con escolta policial. Fuentes policiales han explicado a Público que poco después de la publicación de la noticia sobre sus escoltas, le fue retirada la protección, que es lo que no explica el Ejecutivo en su respuesta oficial al senador de Compromís cuatro meses después de formulada la pregunta.

Lo que tampoco explica el Gobierno, es el coste que suponía a las arcas públicas este dispositivo. Alega que "no se puede disociar el gasto" de la escolta que disfrutaba Díez de otras funciones "que entran dentro de la función de garantía de la seguridad ciudadana". 

La información publicada el pasado mes de octubre explicaba que en 2016, la fundadora de UPyD solicitó este dispositivo policial cuando dejó su cargo de diputada en Madrid para trasladarse a Bilbao. Fuentes policiales aseguraban que eran efectivos del área antiterrorista de la Policía Nacional los encargados de proteger a la política ya que no habían escoltas suficientes. Además, añadían que tenía a su disposición un vehículo de la Policía Nacional. Esta escolta policial, según aseguraban dichas fuentes, tenía un gasto total que se acercaba a los 250.000 euros

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad