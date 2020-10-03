Estás leyendo: El Gobierno presentará el miércoles el plan de recuperación para la economía

El Gobierno presentará el miércoles el plan de recuperación para la economía

En palabras de Sánchez, se aprobará un decreto ley que terminará con "las barreras" que tienen que hacer frente las administraciones para la gestión de fondos extraordinarios.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, junto al primer ministro de Portugal, Antonio Costa, en el Consejo Europeo extraordinario en Bruselas. /EFE
El Gobierno presentará el miércoles un plan de recuperación para la economía

europa press

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha avanzado que el Ejecutivo central trabaja en la elaboración de un decreto ley que eliminará "las barreras" y "cuellos de botella legales" para comunidades autonómas y ayuntamientos de cara a "facilitar" la gestión de los fondos europeos extraordinaros por parte de las administraciones autonómicas y locales.

Lo ha dicho durante su intervención en la clausura del foro La Toja, que acoge la isla de A Toxa, en O Grove (Pontevedra), desde el pasado jueves y que ha concluido con las palabras del mandatario español, que ha confirmado la celebración de la conferencia de presidentes para el próximo 26 de octubre, una cita a la que asistirá por primera la vez la presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Úrsula Von der Leyen, y a la que también estará invitado el presidente de la FEMP y alcalde de Vigo, Abel Caballero.

En palabras de Sánchez, el Gobierno aprobará un decreto ley que terminará con "las barreras" que tienen que hacer frente las administraciones para la gestión de fondos extraordinarios de cara a conseguir "una gestión más transparente, ágil y eficaz". Con todo, no ha entrado en más detalles de en qué consistirá esta modificación normativa vía decreto ley.

Asimismo, también ha avanzado que el próximo miércoles el Ejecutivo presentará las "líneas maestras" del plan de recuperación de España, que tendrá "la transformación digital, la igualdad y la cohesión territorial" como "ejes" principales.

