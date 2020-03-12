Estás leyendo: El Govern ordena el confinamiento de la población de Igualada y otros tres municipios por el coronavirus

El Govern ordena el confinamiento de la población de Igualada y otros tres municipios por el coronavirus

Los habitantes de Igualada, Vilanova del Camí, Santa Margarida de Montbui y Òdena no podrán entrar ni salir a partir de la medianoche.

Vista del Hospital de Igualada en el que un brote de coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 ha afectado a una veintena de personas. /EFE
Vista del Hospital de Igualada en el que un brote de coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 ha afectado a una veintena de personas. /EFE

Actualizado:

efe

El Govern de la Generalitat ha ordenado el confinamiento de la población residente en las localidades barcelonesas de Igualada, Vilanova del Camí, Santa Margarida de Montbui y Òdena para evitar la propagación del brote de coronavirus que afecta a esta zona.

Así lo ha anunciado en rueda de prensa el conseller de Interior, Miquel Buch, que ha detallado que la movilidad se restringirá a partir de las 21 horas de este jueves, y a partir de la medianoche nadie podrá entrar ni salir de esta ciudad de casi 40.000 habitantes.

Sí que se autorizará a acceder a la zona a efectivos de servicios esenciales. El gobierno catalán se ha reunido esta tarde de forma extraordinaria para adoptar nuevas medidas encaminadas a frenar la propagación de la pandemia.

(Habrá ampliación)

