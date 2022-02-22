Estás leyendo: Encuesta | ¿Quién debería liderar el Partido Popular tras esta crisis?

Guerra en el PP Encuesta | ¿Quién debería liderar el Partido Popular tras esta crisis?

¿Debe continuar Pablo Casado o es Alberto Núñez Feijóo el que debe coger la batuta? ¿Escuchará a la militancia madrileña Isabel Díaz Ayuso y dejará Madrid o pueden volver Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría o Mariano Rajoy?

Pablo Casado no ha dimitido y ha convocado la Junta Directiva Nacional, donde se podría decidir ir a un congreso extraordinario, mientras Alberto Núñez Feijóo e Isabel Díaz Ayuso llegan a un entendimiento para desbancarle como líder del Partido Popular. ¿Quién debe coger el volante del PP?

