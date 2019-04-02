Público
ELECCIONES 2019 'Haz que pase', el nuevo lema del PSOE que Isabel Celaá vincula por error a 'Titanic'

La ministra de Educación y portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, ha valorado de forma entusiasta el nuevo lema y lo ha relacionado con unas líneas muy reconocidas de 'Titanic', solo que las confunde con "haz que cuente".

La portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, durante una rueda de prensa celebrada tras la reunión del Consejo de ministros, este viernes, en el palacio de La Moncloa en Madrid. EFE/ Zipi

La ministra de Educación y portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, ha querido valorar de forma entusiasta este martes el lema 'Haz que pase', apuesta socialista para la campaña electoral de Pedro Sánchez para las elecciones del 28 de abril.

En concreto, la ministra ha relacionado el lema de campaña con unas líneas muy reconocidas de la oscarizada Titanic, solo que –por error– las confunde ya que en la película protagonizada por Di Caprio y Winslet la frase es "haz que cuente".

El lema, tal y como el PSOE ha anunciado en su cuenta de Twitter, ya se puede ver en la fachada de su sede en la madrileña calle Ferraz. Se trata de un cartel de grandes dimensiones con un primer plano del expresidente y líder del PSOE Pedro Sánchez, tras el lema en letras rojas y sobre la instantánea. 


