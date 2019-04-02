La ministra de Educación y portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, ha querido valorar de forma entusiasta este martes el lema 'Haz que pase', apuesta socialista para la campaña electoral de Pedro Sánchez para las elecciones del 28 de abril.
En concreto, la ministra ha relacionado el lema de campaña con unas líneas muy reconocidas de la oscarizada Titanic, solo que –por error– las confunde ya que en la película protagonizada por Di Caprio y Winslet la frase es "haz que cuente".
El lema, tal y como el PSOE ha anunciado en su cuenta de Twitter, ya se puede ver en la fachada de su sede en la madrileña calle Ferraz. Se trata de un cartel de grandes dimensiones con un primer plano del expresidente y líder del PSOE Pedro Sánchez, tras el lema en letras rojas y sobre la instantánea.
❤️ Queremos una España que mire al futuro y siga avanzando por la senda del progreso. Un país que amplíe nuestros derechos y libertades y en el que quepamos todos y todas.#HazQuePase #LaEspañaQueQuieres pic.twitter.com/vT6T940NxJ— JSE (@JSE_ORG) 2 de abril de 2019
