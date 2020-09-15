madrid
La Comunidad de Madrid llevaba tiempo barajando aprobar la medida y finalmente ayer, lunes, el Boletín Oficial de la Comunidad de Madrid (BOCM) la oficializó: el Gobierno madrileño que preside Isabel Díaz Ayuso subvencionará el comedor escolar a los hijos de policías nacionales y guardias civiles por el mero hecho de serlo y no guiándose por un criterio económico.
A partir de ahora, los hijos de policías nacionales y guardias civiles solo pagarán tres euros por cada menú escolar en los centros públicos docentes no universitarios de la región.
A través de la modificación de una orden de 2017 del consejero de Educación por la que se establece el precio del menú escolar en estos colegios e institutos, se incorpora un apartado en precios reducidos fijando en 3 euros para las familias que acrediten que algunos de sus progenitores es miembro de algunos de los Cuerpos y Fuerzas de Seguridad del Estado.
La Asociación Unificada de la Guardia Civil (AUGC) de Madrid ha celebrado esta medidas, que enmarcan en los resultados de las propuestas que esta y otras asociaciones hicieron al Gobierno regional para apoyar a los guardias civiles de la región.
El pasado mes de noviembre representantes de AUGC Madrid y Carlos Novillo, director de la Agencia de Seguridad y Emergencias de la Comunidad de Madrid, se reunieron con motivo del plan de medidas de apoyo a guardias civiles y policías nacionales que desde el Gobierno regional se pretende impulsar, y que se centrará en ayudas para los agentes destinados en esta comunidad en los ámbitos de vivienda, educación, transporte, dependencia y salarios, además del formativo".
El objetivo final de esta medida es impulsar la llegada de agentes a la Comunidad de Madrid, según se puede leer en el BOCM: "Con el propósito de incrementar y mejorar si cabe la seguridad en la Comunidad de Madrid, el Gobierno de la región ha decidido poner en marcha una serie de medidas destinadas a policías y guardias civiles en materia de vivienda, transporte, dependencia o educación".
