El Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) publica este miércoles una modificación de la Ley General de Defensa de Consumidores y Usuarios que facilitará a los clientes víctimas de cláusulas abusivas recuperar el dinero que se les cobró indebidamente sin tener que acudir a los tribunales para ello.
Según informa el Ministerio de Consumo, se trata de una reforma del régimen sancionador de esta normativa en la cual se considera como infracción que las empresas "no eliminen los efectos provocados por las cláusulas abusivas".
Ello permitirá sancionar a aquellas firmas comerciales que no sean "proactivas" a la hora de compensar a los consumidores en los casos de cláusulas abusivas, recalca el departamento dirigido por Alberto Garzón en un comunicado.
Con esta medida el Gobierno pretende garantizar la recuperación del dinero indebidamente cobrado a los clientes, porque cuando una cláusula se declara como abusiva ello supone su nulidad con efectos retroactivos, de modo que las empresas no solo tienen que renunciar a ellas en próximos contratos, sino que están obligadas a devolver todo lo cobrado bajo su amparo de manera ilícita.
Además, como este tipo de infracciones de la normativa de consumo pueden ser sancionadas por las Comunidades Autónomas, los plazos de prescripción evitaban que pudieran ser perseguidas, algo que ahora se modifica para poder acometer la sanción aunque la cláusula haya prescrito, siempre y cuando sus efectos sigan sin compensarse.
