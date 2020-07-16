Estás leyendo: La justicia europea exige devolver a los clientes los gastos hipotecarios si hay cláusula abusiva

La justicia europea exige devolver a los clientes los gastos hipotecarios si hay cláusula abusiva

Estos gastos de notario, registrador, gestoría, tasación e impuestos afectan a 8 millones de hipotecas.

El TUE dictamina que las cláusulas suelo renegociadas pueden ser abusivas
El Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TUE) ha dictaminado este jueves. (Fuente: Europa Press y EBS)

luxemburgo

publico/ agencias

Las cantidades pagadas en concepto de gastos de hipoteca a raíz de una cláusula declarada abusiva deben ser devueltos al consumidor salvo que el derecho nacional disponga lo contrario, según una sentencia del Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TJUE) dictada este jueves. ,

Según la Corte, si se declara nula una cláusula abusiva que impone al cliente el pago de todos los gastos de constitución y cancelación de una hipoteca, el Derecho comunitario se opone a que el juez nacional niegue al consumidor la devolución de las cantidades abonadas en virtud de esa cláusula.

Para el tribunal con sede en Luxemburgo, eso es así salvo que las disposiciones de Derecho nacional aplicables impongan al consumidor el pago de la totalidad o de una parte de esos gastos.

