Estás leyendo: Iglesias advierte de un "espíritu republicano" que "se va abriendo paso", aunque no sea "una tarea de legislatura"

Público
Público

Los escándalos de la monarquía Iglesias advierte de un "espíritu republicano" que "se va abriendo paso", aunque no sea "una tarea de legislatura"

En una charla en los cursos de verano de El Escorial, el vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno ha analizado el papel que hoy juegan la derecha y la extrema derecha en el tablero político, las motivaciones de Alemania para impulsar el acuerdo europeo de reconstrucción y hasta los cambios que, a medio o largo plazo, prevé que se produzcan en España. 

El secretario general de Podemos y vicepresidente del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias. - EFE
El secretario general de Podemos y vicepresidente del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias. - EFE

MAdrid

El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno y líder de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha advertido este miércoles de que un "espíritu republicano", "se va abriendo paso", en nuestro país. A medio o largo plazo, decía Iglesias, se percibe "el horizonte de España como una república plurinacional y solidaria". 

En pleno escándalo por las actividades del rey emérito, Juan Carlos de Borbón, y con sus socios en el Ejecutivo empeñados en desvincular al actual jefe del Estado, Felipe VI, de las sombras de corrupción que se ciernen sobre su padre, Iglesias, que en ningún momento se ha referido a estas polémicas, ha defendido que la construcción de una república, como opción de futuro -"No como camino de repetir estrategias del pasado"-, no es una tarea "de legislatura". "Es una tarea más grande, se va a ir abriendo paso poco a poco".

El vicepresidente del Gobierno y ministro de Derechos Sociales y para la Agenda 2030 ha impartido una conferencia bajo la denominación La centralidad del objetivo nº 10: reducción de las desigualdades' en el curso de verano de El Escorial (Madrid).

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público