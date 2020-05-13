El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno y líder de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha afirmado este miércoles, a raíz de la polémica por el apartamento de lujo que Isabel Díaz Ayuso disfruta en pleno centro de Madrid, propiedad del empresario Kike Sarasola, que, si la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid no está pagando el alquiler, y está permitiendo que se lo paguen, "de nuevo tenemos un caso de corrupción".

Ayuso, decía Iglesias en plena sesión de control al Gobierno en el Congreso de los Diputados, "tiene derecho a vivir donde quiera", siempre que "se lo pague ella". "Si no se lo está pagando ella, si no se lo está pagando ella y se lo está pagando un empresario, de nuevo tenemos un caso de corrupción.La ciudadanía no va a permitir más casos de corrupción", afirmaba.

La Comunidad de Madrid aún no ha aclarado varios detalles sobre este asunto. Ayer afirmó que Ayuso pagará el alquiler de su bolsillo, a razón de 2.400 euros al mes, una tarifa ya reducida para una residencia de esas carácterísticas. La empresa y la Comunidad lo justifican afirmando que es el precio convenido para largas estancias. La presidenta de Madrid lleva casi dos meses en este apartamento.

(Habrá ampliación)