Estás leyendo: Iglesias elige a Montero y Echenique para encabezar su lista, y sólo tendrá un rival para seguir liderando Podemos

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

VISTALEGRE III Iglesias elige a Montero y Echenique para encabezar su lista, y sólo tendrá un rival para seguir liderando Podemos

El partido morado ha dado a conocer este domingo las listas y las propuestas Política, Organizativa, Ética y en materia de Feminismos de cada una de las tres candidaturas a la dirección. La Tercera Asamblea Ciudadana culminará el 21 de marzo. 

Pablo Iglesias, Pablo Echenique, Irene Montero y Rafael Mayoral en Vistalegre 2. PODEMOS / MADRID
Pablo Iglesias, Pablo Echenique, Irene Montero y Rafael Mayoral en Vistalegre 2. PODEMOS / MADRID

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

A.L.M.

El secretario general de Podemos y vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, contará con la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, y con el portavoz de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso de los Diputados, Pablo Echenique, en los primeros puestos de su lista para la dirección del partido morado.

Ya son dos pesos pesados dentro del partido, e Iglesias quiere que ocupen el primer y segundo puesto, respectivamente, de cara a la Asamblea Ciudadana Estatal (Vistalegre III), que culminará el 21 de marzo, como adelantó Europa Press.

Sólo dos miembros de la Ejecutiva no aspiran a revalidar sus cargos: Gloria Elizo y Miguel Urbán

Así, en la lista de Iglesias al Consejo Ciudadano Estatal, el máximo órgano de dirección del partido, repiten el grueso de los actuales dirigentes del partido morado, también quienes están en el Gobierno (Ione Belarra, Juanma del Olmo, Noelia Vera o Rafael Mayoral).

Las principales novedades son la inclusión en la lista de Jaume Asens, presidente del grupo confederal en el Congreso, e Isabel Serra, portavoz del grupo en la Asamblea de Madrid y exintegrante de Anticapitalistas. También la ausencia de Gloria Elizo, vicepresidenta tercera del Congreso y hasta hace poco considerada dentro del núcleo de confianza de Iglesias. 

Por otro lado, el eurodiputado Miguel Urbán es, junto con Elizo, el único integrante de la Ejecutiva (Consejo de Coordinación) que no aspira a revalidar su cargo en Vistalegre III. 

Un único rival

Podemos ha dado a conocer este domingo las candidaturas para su Asamblea Ciudadana, e Iglesias ha presentado su lista en un acto durante la mañana.

Tras la criba que ha supuesto la recogida de avales, finalmente sólo tendrá un rival para hacerse con la Secretaría General, el crítico Fernando Barredo. Barredo, exidirigente castellano-manchego y al frente de la propuesta Nuevo Impulso por la democracia interna en Podemos, ya se sirvió de Vistalegre II para criticar supuestas irregularidades dentro del partido.

No obstante, aunque haya tres listas al Consejo Ciudadano, y otro candidato a la Secretaría General, estas propuestas no incorporan a dirigentes conocidos, y se da por hecho que Iglesias revalidará holgadamente su cargo.  

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú