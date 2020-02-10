Estás leyendo: Iglesias formará parte de la mesa de diálogo con Catalunya

 El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno ha asegurado que "no está previsto" que se integre en esa mesa la figura de un relator.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (i), junto a la vicepresidenta primera del Ejecutivo, Carmen Calvo (c), y el vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias (d), en el Congreso. / EFE

madrid

europa press

El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, formará parte de la delegación del Ejecutivo que se sentará en la mesa de negociación con la Generalitat para resolver el conflicto en Catalunya, que encabezará el presidente Pedro Sánchez.

Así lo ha confirmado en una entrevista en La Sexta, recogida por Europa Press, en la que ha explicado que será el jefe del Ejecutivo quien lidere esa delegación, y quien dé a conocer el resto de miembros del equipo que llevará el Gobierno central.

Además, ha asegurado que "no está previsto" que se integre en esa mesa la figura de un relator. "Los dos Gobiernos podemos entendernos perfectamente", ha afirmado.

"No está encima de la mesa ninguna figura de ese tipo. Es una mesa acordada entre los dos gobiernos. Las reglas están acordadas. Ahora toca hacerlo bien", ha enfatizado.

