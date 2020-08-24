zaragozaActualizado:
"Llevaré a mis hijos a ese colegio para que les inflen a hostias" y "van a ser carne de collejas": el vicepresidente de Asuntos Sociales y la ministra de Igualdad, Pablo Iglesias e Irene Montero, han denunciado ante la Policía las amenazas que dos tuiteros han dirigido, en esos términos, a los hijos de la pareja.
Paralelamente, Iglesias ha formalizado ante el Cuerpo Nacional de Policía una segunda denuncia en la que explica cómo la madrugada del pasado sábado un grupo de personas arrojó varios objetos al interior del domicilio familiar de Galapagar mientras profería insultos dirigidos a su persona.
Iglesias y Montero han sido objeto en los últimos meses de varios episodios de acoso que hace unos días les obligaron a suspender sus vacaciones en Asturias.
(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)
