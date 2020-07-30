Incendian la autocaravana de un edil de Málaga que abandonó Ciudadanos

El edil no adscrito en el Ayuntamiento de Málaga, que dejó Ciudadanos el pasado mes de mayo, ha denunciado este jueves vía redes sociales que le han quemado su autocaravana, aparcada junto a su casa, y que llevará "esta investigación hasta las últimas consecuencias".

Cassá fue candidato de Cs en la capital malagueña en las últimas elecciones municipales, obteniendo el partido dos concejales, que llegaron a un pacto de gobierno con el PP en el Ayuntamiento. Así, el pasado mes de mayo anunció su baja de la formación naranja y su paso al grupo no adscrito tanto en el Ayuntamiento como en la Diputación, donde también forma parte del equipo de gobierno provincial.

Así, a través de varios mensajes en su cuenta de Twitter, recogidos por Europa Press, Cassá ha indicado que esta pasada madrugada le han quemado la autocaravana, con la que se iba con su familia de vacaciones, y que lleva tres meses recibiendo amenazas y coacciones, asegurando que "hoy han traspasado la barrera de lo tolerable".

"No podemos permitir estos actos mafiosos", ha indicado el concejal, quien ha asegurado que no va a moverse de su postura ni permitirá "que me amedrenten con actos mafiosos". "No voy a permitir que atenten contra mí o mi familia. Estos actos de barbarie no pueden tener lugar en Málaga", ha apuntado.

Asimismo, ha asegurado que llevará esta investigación "hasta las últimas consecuencias", reiterando su apoyo al alcalde, Francisco de la Torre, y al PP de Málaga.

Precisamente este jueves el pleno del Ayuntamiento de Málaga debate varias mociones relacionadas con Cassá, como la relativa a llevar el caso a la Comisión de Seguimiento del Pacto Antitransfuguismo, algo que ya fue rechazado el pasado martes por la Diputación malagueña.