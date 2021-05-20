madridActualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, presentó este jueves el documento "España 2050: fundamentos y propuestas para una Estrategia Nacional de Largo Plazo" en el que se fijan nueve grandes desafíos y 50 0bjetivos concretos, "para que España deje de estar en la media europea en la mayoría de los parámetros y pase a ser uno de los países más avanzados de la UE", dijo.
El documento, de más de 600 folios y elaborado por más de cien expertos de reconocido prestigio que no han cobrado "ni un céntimo" (dijo el presidente) por este trabajo, pretende hacer un diagnóstico riguroso sobre los desafíos que va a afrontar España en las próximas tres décadas, "así como mostrar nuestro potencial como país desde la objetividad de los datos", apuntó Sánchez.
Los nueve desafíos los enumeró el propio Sánchez en su intervención: "Ser mas productivo para ser mejores; conquistar la vanguardia educativa de la población; mejorar la cualificación de los ciudadanos; avanzar hacia un modelo de desarrollo sostenible y respetuoso con el medio ambiente; preparar el Estado del Bienestar para una sociedad más longeva; potenciar un desarrollo territorial más equilibrado; revolver las deficiencias de nuestro mercado de trabajo; reducir la pobreza y la desigualdad y ampliar las bases de nuestro bienestar futuro".
(Habrá ampliación)
