Estás leyendo: Sánchez fija nueve grandes objetivos para situar a España en 2050 entre los países más avanzados de la UE

Público
Público

Informe: "España 2050" Sánchez fija nueve grandes objetivos para situar a España en 2050 entre los países más avanzados de la UE

Más de cien expertos han elaborado un informe de 600 folios sobre los desafíos que debe afrontar el país en tres décadas. El presidente anuncia que se abrirá durante los próximos meses un "diálogo nacional" con comunidades, ayuntamientos, sindicatos, patronales, partidos políticos y demás instituciones para generar una "estrategia nacional a largo plazo".

Pedro Sánchez
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, este jueves durante la presentación del Informe España 2050. - Juan Carlos Hidalgo / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, presentó este jueves el documento "España 2050: fundamentos y propuestas para una Estrategia Nacional de Largo Plazo"  en el que se fijan nueve grandes desafíos y 50 0bjetivos concretos, "para que España deje de estar en la media europea en la mayoría de los parámetros y pase a ser uno de los países más avanzados de la UE", dijo.

El documento, de más de 600 folios y elaborado por más de cien expertos de reconocido prestigio que no han cobrado "ni un céntimo" (dijo el presidente) por este trabajo, pretende hacer un diagnóstico riguroso sobre los desafíos que va a afrontar España en las próximas tres décadas, "así como mostrar nuestro potencial como país desde la objetividad de los datos", apuntó Sánchez.

Los nueve desafíos los enumeró el propio Sánchez en su intervención: "Ser mas productivo para ser mejores; conquistar la vanguardia educativa de la población; mejorar la cualificación de los ciudadanos; avanzar hacia un modelo de desarrollo sostenible y respetuoso con el medio ambiente; preparar el Estado del Bienestar para una sociedad más longeva; potenciar un desarrollo territorial más equilibrado; revolver las deficiencias de nuestro mercado de trabajo; reducir la pobreza y la desigualdad y ampliar las bases de nuestro bienestar futuro".

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público