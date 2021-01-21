Estás leyendo: Inhabilitado el conseller de Exteriores catalán por facilitar el 1-O

Catalunya Inhabilitado el conseller de Exteriores catalán por facilitar el 1-O

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya condena a un año de inhabilitación y a una multa de 16.800 euros al actual conseller de Exteriores, Bernat Solé, de ERC, por un delito de desobediencia grave.

El conseller Bernat Solé amb Mossos d'Esquadra darrere desenfocats després de declarar al TSJC el passat 14 de desembre de 2020.
El conseller Bernat Solé. Marta Sierra / ACN

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha condenado a un año de inhabilitación y a una multa de 16.800 euros al conseller de Exteriores, Bernat Solé, de ERC, por un delito de desobediencia grave al facilitar el referéndum del 1-O en Agramunt (Lleida) cuando era alcalde del municipio.

En su sentencia, la sala civil y penal del TSJC considera que el alcalde desoyó la orden del Tribunal Constitucional de impedir el 1-O y participó de forma "activa y decidida en el desarrollo y buen fin" del referéndum, asumiendo "responsabilidades logísticas" durante la jornada de votación.

