barcelona
El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) ha condenado a un año de inhabilitación y a una multa de 16.800 euros al conseller de Exteriores, Bernat Solé, de ERC, por un delito de desobediencia grave al facilitar el referéndum del 1-O en Agramunt (Lleida) cuando era alcalde del municipio.
En su sentencia, la sala civil y penal del TSJC considera que el alcalde desoyó la orden del Tribunal Constitucional de impedir el 1-O y participó de forma "activa y decidida en el desarrollo y buen fin" del referéndum, asumiendo "responsabilidades logísticas" durante la jornada de votación.
((Habrá ampliación))
