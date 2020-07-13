madrid
El líder de Más País, Íñigo Errejón, ha afirmado este domingo que los resultados en las elecciones vascas y gallegas de este domingo demuestran que no había que "unir a la izquierda" sino lograr un objetivo "más ambicioso", que es "construir pueblo".
De este modo, el diputado madrileño, que abandonó Podemos hace un año, ha dado a entender que los malos resultados de Unidas Podemos pueden tener que ver con la estrategia asumida por su líder Pablo Iglesias, frente a la que defendía él, antes de abandonar la formación.
"En clave española son unos resultados pre15M, que indican un cierre de ciclo. No era "unir a la izquierda", era más ambicioso: construir pueblo. Sin nostalgia, toca pensar hacia delante", ha afirmado el exdirigente y cofundador de Podemos en un mensaje que ha difundido en Twitter.
Asimismo, ha aprovechado para defender que "la alternativa popular será confederal y plurinacional o no será", tras confirmarse la subida de apoyos de formaciones nacionalistas como el BNG en Galicia y Bildu, en País Vasco.
