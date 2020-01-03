Público
La JEC falla en contra de que Junqueras recoja su acta de diputado

La JEC ha fallado en contra de que Oriol Junqueras pueda recoger el acta de eurodiputado. 

Oriol Junqueras durante la constitución de la XIII legislatura del Congreso de los Diputados. / Europa Press

La Junta Electoral Central ha fallado en contra de que Oriol Junqueras pueda recoger el acta de eurodiputado, según adelanta el líder del PP Pablo Casado. En un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter, y a la espera de conocerse la decisión de la JEC, el dirigente conservador señala que "otro recurso del PP a la Junta Electoral Central consigue que Junqueras no sea eurodiputado, y por tanto siga en la cárcel sin viajar a Bruselas, como pretendía el informe del Gobierno de (Pedro) Sánchez".


