La Mesa del Congreso considera que este tema es una "materia ajena" a la competencia del Ejecutivo aunque los partidos firmantes de esta petición han expresado que insistirán "cuantas veces haga falta".

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez,  en el Congreso. / Archivo/ EFE

La Mesa del Congreso ha vuelto a inadmitir por segunda vez la petición de los partidos independentistas para que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, comparezca en un pleno extraordinario y dé explicaciones sobre la salida de España del rey emérito, ya que se trata de una "materia ajena" a la competencia del Ejecutivo.

Según ha informado este viernes ERC, impulsor de la iniciativa junto a Junts per Catalunya, CUP, EH Bildu y BNG, este ha sido el motivo esgrimido por la Mesa, al igual que en la primera ocasión que solicitaron esta comparecencia, rechazada ya el 21 de agosto, que ahora han vuelto a reiterar.

La solicitud incluía la comparecencia de la vicepresidenta primera del Ejecutivo, Carmen Calvo, también para "explicar la gestión hecha por el Gobierno en relación a la marcha del Estado español de Juan Carlos I de Borbón y lo que ello representa respecto a la solidez de las instituciones democráticas del Estado".

Esta misma semana, al volver a presentar las peticiones de comparecencia, la portavoz de EH-Bildu, Maite Aizpurua, advirtió que los partidos firmantes insistirán "cuantas veces haga falta", porque creen que la "negociación" del Gobierno con la casa real para la salida de España de Juan Carlos I requiere "explicaciones claras y nítidas". 

