JUAN CARLOS I ERC pregunta al Gobierno quién refrendó la decisión de Juan Carlos I de abandonar el país

La formación independentista, que califica como "fuga" la marcha del rey emérito, quiere conocer si el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, tuvo una participación directa en la salida al extranjero del monarca.

Juan Carlos EFE
Juan Carlos I en una foto de archivo. EFE

madrid

europa press

Esquerra Republicana ha registrado en el Senado una batería de preguntas escritas dirigidas al Gobierno con las que pretende que el Ejecutivo aclare si tuvo implicación o no en la decisión del rey emérito Juan Carlos I de abandonar España, que la formación independentista califica como "fuga".

El texto está firmado por la senadora de ERC Laura Castel y en él, cuestionan directamente si algún miembro del Gobierno participó en la marcha de Juan Carlos I, o si la decisión de Felipe VI de autorizar y facilitar la salida ha sido refrendada por algún integrante del Ejecutivo de coalición.

En concreto, preguntan al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, si tuvo participación directa en este plan o en qué momento tuvo conocimiento de la marcha y por qué medio se enteró. Asimismo, instan al jefe del Ejecutivo a explicar si mostró su conformidad con la intención de salida al extranjero del monarca.

Asimismo, desde la formación republicana piden al Gobierno que se detallen los actos, fechas y personas refrendatarias en el caso de que algún miembro del Gobierno participara de la decisión del monarca, y que en el supuesto caso que ningún integrante del Ejecutivo haya participado en este asunto, si considera el Gobierno que estos actos "serían válidos pese a carecer del requisito del refrendo constitucionalmente estipulado".

"¿Considera el Gobierno que los actos realizados por Juan Carlos de Borbón y Felipe de Borbón tendentes a organizar y llevar a cabo la salida del Estado por parte del primero forman parte de la esfera jurídico-privada y que, por ende, no requieren refrendo?", cuestiona la senadora de ERC.

La formación republicana ha lanzado una ofensiva parlamentaria para esclarecer la marcha del rey Juan Carlos I de España y, además de estas preguntas escritas dirigidas al Gobierno, busca que la Casa Real comparezca para detallar esta decisión del monarca.

