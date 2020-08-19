madrid
Esquerra Republicana ha registrado en el Senado una batería de preguntas escritas dirigidas al Gobierno con las que pretende que el Ejecutivo aclare si tuvo implicación o no en la decisión del rey emérito Juan Carlos I de abandonar España, que la formación independentista califica como "fuga".
El texto está firmado por la senadora de ERC Laura Castel y en él, cuestionan directamente si algún miembro del Gobierno participó en la marcha de Juan Carlos I, o si la decisión de Felipe VI de autorizar y facilitar la salida ha sido refrendada por algún integrante del Ejecutivo de coalición.
En concreto, preguntan al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, si tuvo participación directa en este plan o en qué momento tuvo conocimiento de la marcha y por qué medio se enteró. Asimismo, instan al jefe del Ejecutivo a explicar si mostró su conformidad con la intención de salida al extranjero del monarca.
Asimismo, desde la formación republicana piden al Gobierno que se detallen los actos, fechas y personas refrendatarias en el caso de que algún miembro del Gobierno participara de la decisión del monarca, y que en el supuesto caso que ningún integrante del Ejecutivo haya participado en este asunto, si considera el Gobierno que estos actos "serían válidos pese a carecer del requisito del refrendo constitucionalmente estipulado".
"¿Considera el Gobierno que los actos realizados por Juan Carlos de Borbón y Felipe de Borbón tendentes a organizar y llevar a cabo la salida del Estado por parte del primero forman parte de la esfera jurídico-privada y que, por ende, no requieren refrendo?", cuestiona la senadora de ERC.
La formación republicana ha lanzado una ofensiva parlamentaria para esclarecer la marcha del rey Juan Carlos I de España y, además de estas preguntas escritas dirigidas al Gobierno, busca que la Casa Real comparezca para detallar esta decisión del monarca.
