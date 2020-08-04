Estás leyendo: La marcha del rey emérito en medios internacionales: "Una salida humillante para un rey destinado a pasar a la historia"

La decisión de Juan Carlos I de trasladarse fuera de España no ha dejado indiferente a nadie y los periódicos más importantes del panorama internacional también se han hecho eco de la noticia.

El rey emérito Juan Carlos I, en una foto de archivo.

En la tarde del lunes se conocía la noticia de que el rey emérito, Juan Carlos I, decidía irse de España. La decisión, que llegó a Zarzuela a través de comunicado a su hijo, el actual rey de España, decía lo siguiente: "Guiado por el convencimiento de prestar el mejor servicio a los españoles, a sus instituciones y a ti como Rey, te comunico mi meditada decisión de trasladarme, en estos momentos, fuera de España".

Pronto, el anuncio empezó a ocupar titulares y a protagonizar portadas en nuestro país, pero también lo hacía en los medios internacionales:

Estados Unidos - La CNN

La estadounidense CNN titula: "Juan Carlos I, ex rey de España, ha abandonado el país en medio del escrutinio por supuestos fraudes financieros" y destacan los esfuerzos de Felive VI de distanciarse de su padre tras las supuestas implicaciones de este en fraudes fiscales  y el importante que jugó el rey en la democracia de nuestro país.  

Fuente: CNN.

Reino Unido - La BBC

El medio británico titula con "El exRey español abandona el país" y lo acompaña con el anuncio a la Casa Real, vinculando la "humillante" marcha con los últimos escándalos en los que Juan Carlos I se ha visto involucrado en los últimos meses y que le han acorralado: "Es una salida humillante para un rey que parecía destinado a pasar a la historia como el líder que guió hábilmente a España de la dictadura a la democracia después de la muerte del General Franco en 1975".

Fuente: BBC.

Alemania - Bild Zeitung

El famoso periódico alemán Bild Zeitung, ha catalogado la decisión del rey emérito como una huida por sus escándalos financieros tras la inmunidad que le otorgaba la Corona.

Fuente: Bild Zeitung.

Francia - Le Monde

En el diario francés han titulado: "Juan Carlos, ex monarca español sospechoso de corrupción, se exilia", pero recalcan que su marcha no es una huida por el anuncio del rey emérito de colaborar con la justicia y estar disponible para ella.

Fuente: Le Monde.

Italia - La Repubblica

"Arrollado por los escándalos, el rey Juan Carlos abandona el país" es el titular con el que arranca este periódico italiano, en el que afirman que esta decisión ha sido tomada para evitar ser expulsado de Zarzuela sin ninguna dignidad.

Fuente: La Repubblica.

