"Lo que nadie puede olvidar es que estamos hablando de quien fue jefe del Estado en España, con lo cual su seguridad es una seguridad que evidentemente concierne al Estado español" ha señalado el ministro.

El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, durante el pleno del Congreso. - EFE

El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ha evitado en su viaje a Argelia dar detalles sobre la seguridad del rey emérito tras anunciarse su salida de España.

"En cuestiones de seguridad del anterior jefe del Estado espero que entendáis que es necesario y oportuno que el ministro del Interior, por esas mismas circunstancias, no dé ningún dato al respecto", ha asegurado en respuesta a una pregunta sobre la financiación del dispositivo de seguridad de Juan Carlos I. 

Sin embargo, el ministro asegura que "su seguridad concierne al Estado español" como "anterior jefe del Estado" y en lo que a "su seguridad" se refiere. 

No ha proporcionado ningún otro detalle, ni siquiera sobre el aún desconocido paradero del rey emérito, y ha concluido con un mensaje de apoyo "al Níger y el conjunto del Sagel en la lucha contra el crimen organizado". "Eso es lo importante" ha señalado. 

