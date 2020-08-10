MadridActualizado:
El ministro del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ha evitado en su viaje a Argelia dar detalles sobre la seguridad del rey emérito tras anunciarse su salida de España.
"En cuestiones de seguridad del anterior jefe del Estado espero que entendáis que es necesario y oportuno que el ministro del Interior, por esas mismas circunstancias, no dé ningún dato al respecto", ha asegurado en respuesta a una pregunta sobre la financiación del dispositivo de seguridad de Juan Carlos I.
Sin embargo, el ministro asegura que "su seguridad concierne al Estado español" como "anterior jefe del Estado" y en lo que a "su seguridad" se refiere.
No ha proporcionado ningún otro detalle, ni siquiera sobre el aún desconocido paradero del rey emérito, y ha concluido con un mensaje de apoyo "al Níger y el conjunto del Sagel en la lucha contra el crimen organizado". "Eso es lo importante" ha señalado.
