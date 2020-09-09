Estás leyendo: El juez que investiga la 'caja B' del PP también levanta el secreto de sumario del 'caso Kitchen'

Audiencia Nacional El juez que investiga la 'caja B' del PP también levanta el secreto de sumario del  'caso Kitchen'

En este caso, el juez De La Mata investiga los documentos de la operación de espionaje a Luis Bárcenas relacionados con nla contabilidad irregular del PP.

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional José de la Mata, en una imagen de archivo. EFE
El juez José de la Mata, titular del juzgado central de instrucción número 5 de la Audiencia Nacional que investiga el caso de la caja B del PP, ha levantado el secreto de sumario de la pieza del caso Kitchen relacionada con la financiación irregular del PP, según informa El Plural. En este caso, el juez De La Mata investiga los documentos sobre la contabilidad B del PP.

Después de que el juez García-Castellón, que instruye el caso, hiciera lo mismo el lunes, De la Mata ha procedido a hacer lo mismo a través de un auto. Esta decisión de De la Mata puede acarrear nuevos problemas al PP. 

En el auto, De la Mata escribe: "Se acordó que la información obtenida se conservaría en la pieza separada reservada y secreta, en tanto se mantuviera la declaración de secreto de dichas diligencias por parte del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6, a fin de no perjudicar la marcha de esa investigación". Y luego recuerda: "Se incóo en virtud de auto de fecha 05.12.2018 a fin de unir la documentación que pudiera ser remitida por el Juzgado Central de Instrucción nº 6 relacionada con la 'operación Kitchen', así como de las diligencias de investigación que se pudieran derivar de la misma".

Ahora las partes personadas en el caso de la caja B tienen ya acceso a toda la documentación que se comparte con el caso Kitchen

