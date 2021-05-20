El juez rechaza imputar a Pablo Iglesias en el caso 'Dina', relacionado con el robo del móvil de su asesora

madrid
El Juzgado Central de Instrucción Número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional ha rechazado imputar a Pablo Iglesias por el llamado caso 'Dina', relativo al robo del móvil de la exasesora de Podemos, Dina Bousselham, que acabó en manos del comisario Villarejo. Argumenta el juez García-Castellón que sería "precipitado" dado que no ha aflorado ningún indicio nuevo, asumiendo, de momento, la tesis del Tribunal Supremo sobre la inexistencia de indicios para imputar al ex vicepresidente del Gobierno.
Aunque el magistrado ha recordado que está a la espera de conocer el informe policial sobre la tarjeta del teléfono móvil de la exasesora de Podemos Dina Bousselham.
"En el presente caso quien suscribe esta resolución entiende que la diligencia interesada no resulta procesalmente pertinente en este momento, toda vez que este instructor está pendiente de recibir el resultado del informe interesado en
resolución de 1 de marzo de 2021, conforme a lo ordenado por el Tribunal Supremo en el auto de 27 de enero de 2021, cuando se acordó recabar un informe pericial informático sobre la tarjeta de memoria facilitada en su día por Dina Bousselham", consta en el auto.
García-Castellón rechaza así la petición de la acusación popular de Pro Lege, que solicitó imputar a Iglesias después de que éste renunciara a la vicepresidencia segunda del Gobierno y a su acta de diputado, perdiendo con ello su aforamiento ante el Tribunal Supremo, lo que abrió la puerta a que pueda ser investigado en la Audiencia Nacional. Por su parte, la Fiscalía rechazó la imputación de Iglesias.
García-Castellón trasladó al Tribunal Supremo, en octubre de 2020, la causa para que investigara a Iglesias, como aforado entonces, por presuntos delitos de descubrimiento y revelación de secretos con agravante de género, daños informáticos y acusación o denuncia falsa --o simulación del delito--.
Pero el Supremo archivó la causa contra Pablo Iglesias y devolvió la investigación a la Audiencia Nacional para que llevara a cabo varias diligencias ampliatorias, entre ellas la declaración de Bousselham, interesando que se la escuchara para saber si se considera perjudicada por Pablo Iglesias, pues de no ser así, no tendría sentido la acusación de descubrimiento y revelación de secretos. Sin embargo, García-Castellón se centró en el supuesto delito de daños informático, volviendo a enviar la tarjeta SD a la policía científica. Ahora se espera ese informe, que determinará el futuro de la causa 'Dina', enmarcada, como pieza 10 de la macrocausa 'Tándem' o 'Villarejo'.
