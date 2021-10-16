Estás leyendo: Una jueza de Argentina procesa a Martín Villa por homicidio y torturas durante el franquismo

Una jueza de Argentina procesa a Martín Villa por homicidio y torturas durante el franquismo

Rodolfo Martín Villa, en una imagen de 2019.
Rodolfo Martín Villa, en una imagen de 2019. Ricardo Rubio / EUROPA PRESS

La jueza argentina María Servini de Cubría, que investiga los crímenes del franquismo, ha procesado a Martín Villa por homicidio y torturas durante la dictadura. Es el primer procesamiento que dicta Servini después de un interrogatorio.

Tras una nueva querella por la muerte de Ángel Almazán en 1976 durante el día del referéndum para el Proyecto de Reforma Política del Gobierno, asesinato que quedó impune, la jueza ha decretado "el procesamiento de Rodolfo Martín Villa con prisión preventiva, la que no se hará efectiva, en virtud de la eximición de prisión dispuesta oportunamente por la Alzada". 

Además, la jueza ordena el embargo sobre los bienes del exministro hasta cubrir la suma de 1.134.000.000 pesos argentinos, casi diez millones de euros.

La jueza solicita a diferentes administraciones de España que aporten fotocopias certificadas de las diligencias penales y sumarios sobre los casos de las personas asesinadas donde Martín Villa es el acusado principal. 

Villa, ministro de la Gobernación –luego llamado Ministerio de Interior– durante el final del régimen y posteriormente un miembro destacado de la Transición, ha sido acusado por delitos de lesa humanidad. 

Al exministro se le acusa permitir el asesinato del joven Arturo Ruiz en 1977, de la masacre del 3 de marzo en Vitoria donde murieron cinco obreros, de la represión policial en los Sanfermines de 1978 y de cinco muertes durante la Semana Pro amnistía de mayo de 1977.

Concretamente, se le investiga por el homicidio de hasta doce personas a manos de Policía, Guardia Civil o grupos paramilitares vinculados con las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad

