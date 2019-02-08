Público
Familia Franco La jueza avala el expolio de las estatuas del Mestre Mateo por los Franco

Afirma que tienen la titularidad frente a la demanda del Ayuntamiento de Santiago de Compostela. 

Isaac y Abrahám, las estatuas del maestro Mateo que reclaman a la familia Franco.

El Juzgado número 41 de Madrid ha dado la razón, en primera instancia, a los herederos del dictador Francisco Franco en la propiedad de las estatuas obra del Mestre Mateo, Isaac y Abraham, que reclamaba el Ayuntamiento de Santiago de Compostela. 

Así, en el fallo judicial, con fecha de este viernes 8 y al que ha tenido acceso Europa Press, la magistrada Adelaida Medrano Aranguren ha desestimado "íntegramente" la demanda interpuesta por el Ayuntamiento de Santiago contra los herederos de los Franco -María del Carmen, Jaime Felipe, María Aránzazu, José Cristóbal, Doña María del Mar y María de la O Martínez-Bordiu Franco- y contra la mercantil Pristina SL.   

Contra la resolución cabe interponer recurso de apelación en 20 días ante el juzgado, al respecto de lo que fuentes consultadas han ratificado que seguirán el recorrido judicial y apelarán ante la Audiencia Provincial. "Perdimos la primera batalla, pero no damos por perdida la guerra de recuperar para lo público su patrimonio", ha manifestado en declaraciones a Europa Press el alcalde compostelano, Martiño Noriega.

