La jueza envía a juicio a Íñigo Errejón por un presunto delito leve de lesiones

madrid
La titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 16 de Madrid ha acordado enviar a juicio al líder y diputado de Más País Íñigo Errejón por un presunto delito leve de lesiones, al propinar presuntamente una patada a un vecino del barrio madrileño de Lavapiés.
La jueza ha desinflado la acusación inicial contra Errejón y ha transformado el procedimiento de una presunta agresión con lesiones a un presunto delito leve de lesiones. Los hechos ocurrieron hace tres meses y medio, cuando un hombre de 67 años denunció en la Comisaría Centro de Madrid que Errejón le propinó una patada que le afectó a una hernia inguinal.
El juicio aún no tiene fecha. Por tratarse de un delito leve, no es determinante el aforamiento del líder de Más País como diputado, ya que se le puede juzgar en un juicio rápido.
El líder de Más País niega la agresión al vecino de Lavapiés. "La acusación que se me dirige es falsa y yo, faltaría más, estoy a disposición de cualquier información oficial que se me requiera", dijo Errejón. Según su versión, el denunciante y otras personas se le acercaron para pedirle una foto y le "comenzaron a gritar e insultar".
