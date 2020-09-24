Estás leyendo: Oriol Junqueras, sobre los indultos: "Somos inocentes y nuestra opción es la amnistía"

El líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, en una imagen de archivo. (Pau Venteo |  Europa Press)

El líder de ERC condenado por el procés, Oriol Junqueras, aseguró este viernes que los dirigentes independentistas son "inocentes" y que su opción "sigue siendo" la amnistía. "La medida sólo evidencia que el Reino de España continúa anclado en el pasado", criticó.

Desde la prisión de Lledoners donde cumple condena, Junqueras respondió a tres cuestiones por escrito para laSexta que han sido difundidas por ERC. Así, valoró el anuncio del Ejecutivo de iniciar la semana que viene los trámites para los condenados que lo han pedido.

Sobre los Presupuestos, señaló que su formación política está dispuesta a negociar con el Gobierno, pero éste "primero deben decidir si quieren hablar con la derecha o con la izquierda". "Seguimos diciendo que siempre estaremos dispuestos al diálogo" pero debe aclararse el Gobierno si con izquierda o derecha "porque no es compatible". Además, pidió "cumplir los acuerdos" y añadió que todavía "no hay ninguna concreción al respecto".

En cuanto a la reforma del Código Penal, y el posible beneficio con la modificación de los delitos de rebelión y sedición, Junqueras mostró su respeto, pero trasladó que es "una medida muy poco adecuada porque no resuelve en ningún caso el origen de la problemática, no da solución a millares de encausados, acusados de poner urnas y dejar a la gente votar".

"El Gobierno tiene que desjudicializar la política. Hoy dice hacer gestos, pero vemos pocas diferencias con el PP", remachó el líder de ERC desde prisión, tras reunirse con el vicepresidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès.

