La sustituta de Alberto Rodríguez en el Congreso renuncia a ser diputada

Fátima González, número dos de la lista por Santa Cruz de Tenerife, ha rechazado el escaño a través de un comunicado en el que ha cargado con dureza frente a lo que considera un "ataque a la democracia y al voto de 64.000 canarias y canarios".

El diputado de Unidas Podemos Alberto Rodríguez, en siu escaño en una sesión plenaria en el Congreso de los Diputados. E.P./Eduardo Parra
Una vez constatada la salida del ya exdiputado de Unidas Podemos, Alberto Rodríguez, la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) ha expedido una nueva acta de diputado. Fátima González Bello, número dos en la lista de Unidas Podemos por la circunscripción de Tenerife, es en teoría la persona que debía heredar el escaño de Rodríguez, una vez que la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, le comunicó la retirada del mismo en ejecución por la sentencia que el Tribunal Supremo dictó en su contra.

Sin embargo, a través de un comunicado en su perfil de Facebook, González Bello ha anunciado que no tiene intención de asumir dicho escaño. "Me resulta muy difícil poder ocupar el puesto del compañero Alberto en las circunstancias actuales", detalla en la misiva.

Un texto en el que carga con dureza frente a lo que considera un "ataque a la democracia y al voto de 64.000 canarias y canarios". Y en el que no ha dudado en lanzar un dardo a la monarquía y al funcionamiento del Estado de derecho: "Si te llamas Borbón y robas no te pasa nada, si te llamas Rodríguez, vienes de un barrio y luchas por los derechos de todas y todos, la justicia cae sobre ti con toda la dureza inimaginable". 

González Bello ha querido animar en su escrito al "compañero o compañera" que sustituya al exdiputado Alberto Rodríguez: "Lo importante es que la persona que sustituya a Alberto tenga todo el apoyo posible, y no se usurpe más la representación democrática del pueblo canario". 

La Junta Electoral Central expedirá la credencial a la siguiente candidata en la misma lista, en este caso, Patricia Mesa Mederos. Si Mesa Mederos también declinara la petición, se repetiría el proceso hasta que alguien asuma el cargo

