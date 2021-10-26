Estás leyendo: Alberto Rodríguez solicita al Supremo la suspensión de la ejecución de su condena

Alberto Rodríguez solicita al Supremo la suspensión de la ejecución de su condena

El que fuera diputado de Unidas Podemos anunció que no se querellaría contra la presidenta del Congreso, pero dejó en manos de los abogados Isabel Elbal y Gonzalo Boye el recurso de la sentencia.

El exdiputado de Unidas Podemos, Alberto Rodríguez
El exdiputado de Unidas Podemos, Alberto Rodríguez, es recibido por simpatizantes a su llegada este sábado 23 de octubre de 2021 a la terminal del aeropuerto Tenerife Norte. Ramón de la Rocha / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

El exdiputado de Unidas Podemos Alberto Rodríguez ha solicitado ante el Tribunal Supremo la suspensión provisional de la ejecución de la sentencia que le condenó por atentado contra un agente de la autoridad. Rodríguez, representado por los abogados Isabel Elbal y Gonzalo Boye, ya anunció el pasado domingo que no tenía previsto presentar una querella contra la presidenta del Congreso, Meritxell Batet, tras su decisión de retirarle el acta de diputado aunque advirtió que formalizaría un recurso ante la condena.

Rodríguez fue condenado a  cumplir un mes y 15 días de prisión por un delito de atentado a la autoridad pese a que la agresión no quedó acreditada en el juicio. Sin embargo, aunque la la Mesa del Congreso acordó el pasado martes, con los votos favorables de PSOE y Unidas Podemos, mantener el escaño de Rodríguez, finalmente Batet cedió a la presión del Supremo y le retiró la condición de diputado al que fuera miembro de la formación morada. 

Esto sucedió después de que el presidente de la Sala Segunda del Alto Tribunal, Manuel Marchena, advirtiese de que la inhabilitación de Rodríguez era "obligada". Cabe recordar que el exdiputado pagó una sanción de 540 euros en sustitución de la pena de cárcel, tal como impuso el Alto Tribunal en su sentencia.

(Habrá ampliación)

